Cameroon to welcome Flames to Malawi

…Indomitable Lions set to arrive first before the Flames…

The Indomitable Lions won the first leg 1-0 at their backyard on Friday evening and they will be the first team to arrive in Malawi ahead of Tuesday’s second leg clash.

It has been revealed that Cameroon National football team will arrive first before the hosts who are scheduled to arrive on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the Indomitable Lions will land at Chileka International Airport at exactly 22:00 hours today while the Flames will have a light training in Cameroon on Sunday before leaving for Malawi.

The Cameroonians will use a Chartered plane while Malawi are using a scheduled commercial plane which will connect to Addis Ababa before landing in Blantyre.

This means that the visitors will welcome the hosts before Tuesday’s must win clash for Ronny Van Geneugden’s men.

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute to hand RVG his seventh defeat from 18 matches he has been in charge of the depleted Flames.

Victory is a must for RVG’s men if they are to keep their 2019 AFCON qualifying hopes alive.

Friday’s defeat has given Morocco a massive advantage ahead of the clash away to Comoros Island on Saturday.