15 refugees arrested over Dzaleka fracas

Police in Dowa have arrested 15 refugees based at Dzaleka camp following a fracas that happened at the camp last month.

This follows the arrest last month of two refugees identified as Isaac Tagetsa and Getacho Ulukatato who are suspected to have aided the entry of 150 illegal immigrants.

The two are also suspected to be behind the fracas that ensued between the police and refugees at Dzaleka which resulted in the damaging of a police vehicle’s windscreen.

Speaking in an interview, Dowa police station Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, said police in the district received a tip from well-wishers that there were some Ethiopian nationals suspected to have entered the country illegally with assistance from their fellow Ethiopians and were staying in a house at Dzaleka camp.

He added that when they went to the camp, they found 150 Ethiopians hiding in ahouse.

“When the police tried to arrest the owner of the house hiding the illegal immigrants, a fracas started between the police and immigrants that forced the police to leave the place for safety while a police vehicle’s windscreen was smashed and damaged,” he explained

The following day, the Ethiopian refugees attacked John Hossana Falisi, a Somali refugee who they accused of revealing information to police.

Kaponda said the arrested refugees who are being remanded at Maula prison in Lilongwe will answer four charges: obstructing police officers whilst on duty, malicious damage to a police vehicle, robbery with violence and attempting to murder the Somali refugee suspected.