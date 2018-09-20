Police officers cause riots at Bvumbwe

Riots broke out on Tuesday at Bvumbwe trading centre in Thyolo after police assaulted a student.

The police were enraged upon seeing the cyclist identified as Fletcher Frackson not getting off the bicycle whilst crossing a police roadblock at the trading centre.

According to the officers, it is not allowed to ride a bicycle through a roadblock.

Residents during the fracas

Eyewitnesses said the police officers told the cyclist to go to their office at the roadblock and while there the law enforcers beat up the cyclist.

This drove the eye witnesses to stone the trading centre and block the road to Limbe with tree branches and big rocks in seeking justice.

In an attempt to control the situation, police officers from Limbe Police joined their colleagues from Bvumbwe and together they teargased the angry community members.

Some protesters fainted but others continued the riot while singing songs expressing anger towards the police behavior and the government.

Limbe Police deputy spokesperson Patrick Muss said the protesters damaged Bvumbwe Police Unit’s office building.

He added that the police are investigating the incident and will arrest community members involved in the riot.