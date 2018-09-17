Wife commits suicide over ‘cheating husband’

A 26-year-old woman has committed suicide in Chikwawa district after accusing her husband of cheating.

Police have told Malawi24 that Esther Banda argued with her husband on Wednesday until the two reached a compromise to resolve the matter before marriage counselors the following day.

“So depressed was the wife that she contemplated of killing herself while her husband was asleep. She slipped out unnoticed and hanged herself in a nearby tree.

“The hubby, however, got suspicious and went out through the window since the wife had locked the door from the outside,” explained Chikwawa police spokesperson, Foster Benjamin.

The husband and other relatives searched and found the deceased hanging from a tree.

Her death comes barely few days after a student at Makande Community Day Secondary School in the same district poisoned himself to death in protest against his parents’ decision of not sending her to a boarding school.

The police have advised those who become depressed not to resort to suicide.