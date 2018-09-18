Man hangs himself after being found HIV positive

A 40-year old Malawian man has committed suicide by hanging at Ntopwa area in Bangwe Township after being found positive.

The incident took place on Sunday.

Limbe Police spokesperson, Wildson Nhlane, identified the deceased as Mike Gilbert.

Nhlane said Gilbert’s brother in-law Mussah Jamali explained that Gilbert had been feeling unwell for some time and on August 28, 2018, he went to Bangwe Health Centre for HIV testing and results came positive.

“He was not happy with the development and on September 16 around 11AM, he was found hanging himself in his bedroom,” he explained

The matter was reported to police who took him to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police are therefore advising members of the public not to eliminate their life if found HIV positive, but rather follow the advice given by the medical experts or counselors and live positively.

The deceased hailed from Kadzuwa village in Traditional Authority Ndamera in Nsanje district.