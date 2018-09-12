Njobvuyalema faults primary election ruling

Legislator for Lilongwe Mapuyu South Joseph Njobvuyalema has faulted Malawi Congress Party (MCP) over a ruling that declared his opponent Edward Chileka Banda winner in primary elections for the constituency.

MCP through its authorities declared Chileka Banda winner for the controversial primary elections in Lilongwe Mapuyu South.

Commenting on the ruling, Njobvuyalema said the decision is biased considering there was no proper investigation.

“Looking at the statement, I find it very unfortunate, I find it very cruel, because looking at the issue I was considering that as a member we were supposed to have a representation on what transpired during the elections,” said Njobvuyalema.

He added that he is to make his stance known on his future once he makes consultations.

Meanwhile, MCP officials have disclosed they are the ones to be declaring winners of primary elections in the party.

Confusions emerged after Mapuyu South primary elections in Lilongwe when both contestants declared themselves winners.