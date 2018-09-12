UTM’s indaba slated for November

United Transformation Movement (UTM) has slated November 9 as a day it is to hold its convention to usher in legitimate leaders ahead of 2019 general elections.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday where the leaders held a meeting, the movement said it is set to have its elective convention.

The leaders are also reported to have agreed on the need to have massive campaign ahead of the elections in May next year.

Meanwhile, the party is yet to disclose the venue where the convention is to be held.

The movement is also yet to tell people to express their interest in the grouping’s positions to be contested at the convention.

UTM came into being after internal shakeups in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as differences erupted on who was the best candidate to lead the blue party on the ballot paper.

The shakeups witnessed the falling apart of relationship between President Peter Mutharika and his vice Saulos Chilima.

Despite some quarters saying UTM is late for 2019 polls, the party has been involved in massive campaign to sell its plans to the people.