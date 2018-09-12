No pressure: Walter says not willing to step down

…We need luck, says RVG

Football Association of Malawi (FAM), President Walter Nyamilandu has thrown to the ground calls for him to step down in the wake of the national football team’s poor form.

The calls got heightened by a trending post on the social media, which apparently announced they are planned protests against the Nyamilandu led FA.

Malawi24 understands that the vigils which were slate for today have been moved to Tuesday next week paving way for President Peter Mutharika’s engagement at the Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre.

The critics accuse Nyamilandu of complacency caliming he is ‘not doing anything’ as the Flames poor run of form under the mentorship of Belgian Ronny Van Geneugden.

The Flames lost 0-3 against Morocco in the African Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday at Stade Muhammad V stadium.

The result meant Morocco moves above Malawi into the third position with the same number of points but the North African side has a better goal difference.

Earlier on, Comoros Island and Cameroon played to a 1-all draw which saw the league leaders maintaining their number one status in group B.

On Tuesday, the Flames also lost 0-1 yesterday in a friendly against Kenya,.

But Nyamilandu insists he has not failed and will not step down as he is being called to.

Coach RVG is also quote in the media as hinted his charges and tactics have not failed saying the Flames are only but lacking luck.

He says should the team break the losing jinx, Malawians will reckon what his football philosophy holds.