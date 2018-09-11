Nankhumwa uses late brother’s identity, claims Mulanje man

A Mulanje man has claimed that Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa uses his late brother’s identify.

The man who says he is 42 and knows Nankhumwa (40) very well said the minister does not have a certificate of education of his own and that is why he stole the identity of his brother.

The unidentified man was captured on a video making the serious allegations against Nankhumwa who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president for the South.

He claimed that Nankhumwa’s real name is George Malinda but the minister adopted his late brother’s name ‘Kondwani Nankhumwa’ to start using the certificate.

“Nankhumwa had a brother named Kondwani Nankhumwa who died in an accident… Nankhumwa’s real name is George Malinda and he uses his late brother’s name,” said the man in the video.

The unidentified man also claimed that he used to help Nankhumwa with class work when the two were together in school.

The short video has since been widely shared on social media but Nankhumwa is yet to comment on the issue.

Nankhumwa is a senior member of President Peter Mutharika’s cabinet and recently he was acting president of Malawi when Mutharika went to China.