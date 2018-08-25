TN stuns Moyale

… as Nomads see off Civil

TN Stars’ amazing run in the TNM Super League continues following a convincing 2-1 win over Moyale Barracks in a match played at their backyard Kasungu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Juma Liwata and Ian Chinyama’s goals were enough to send the Kasungu based outfit to position six on the standings with 24 points.

Kondwani Ngoma scored the consolation goal for the Lions of Kaning’ina who are returning to the North without a point which they needed most to keep them in top eight as at the moment they lie 10th with 21 points.

At the end, man of the match award went to current leading goalscorer Stain Davie who got his debut Malawi national football team call up last week ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco next month.

Elsewhere, Yamikani Chester’s solitary goal was enough to help him get a man of the match award as Be Forward Wanderers beat Civil Sporting Club 1-0 in an encounter played at Civo Stadium in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The Nomads who will play Masters Security tomorrow are in the central region fetching for maximum points so as to continue putting the league leaders under siege and keep themselves in contention to defend the championship.

The victory over the Civil Servants has helped the Lali Lubani side to maintain the second slot on the standings as they have 37 points from 18 matches, just a match less than Bullets who currently have 45 points.

In another match, battle for points for the relegation threatened sides Nchalo United and Mafco ended in a draw as the two played goalless in a match staged at Kalulu Stadium in the lower shire.

Presently, the two who are not doing well as they are fighting to avoid the chop from the league as Nchalo lie first with Mafco coming second from the bottom with 11 and 12 points respectively.