Malawi Red Cross hailed for promoting girls’ education

Authorities in Mwanza Malawi have praised Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) for promoting girls’ education in the country.

District Commissioner for Mwanza Humphreys Gondwe hailed the organisation during the closing ceremony of a week-long 2018 MRCS Girls camp at Mwanza Secondary School.

Gondwe said MRCS has built Ventilated Improved Pit Latrines with Sanitary pads change rooms for girls in primary and secondary schools, bought learning materials and paid school fees for vulnerable children.

Secretary General for MRCS Mr. McBain Kanongodza said the girls’ camp gives an opportunity to girls from different schools to interact, learn leadership skills and share experiences. He thanked the Danish Red Cross for the partnership and support it renders to MRCS.

The girls’ camp which has become an annual event since 2015 is sponsored by Danish Red Cross volunteers.

Speaking to the gathering, Team leader of Danish Red Cross volunteers Wivie Scharfe said she was happy to note that the girls’ camp has managed to build confidence in the girls apart from the many life skills lessons they underwent during the camp.

Danish Red Cross country coordinator Kirstine Plimdal Sutton said Danish Red Cross is committed to the long term partnership it has with MRCS.

Speaking in an interview after the closing ceremony, Natasha Tilokoteni a girl student from Chapananga secondary school, said she has benefited a lot from the girls’ camp.

She said that the girls’ camp has opened her eyes and changed her life completely. She added that she will share what she has leant with other friends who did not have a chance to attend the camp.

This year’s girls camp drew together 120 girls from Mangochi, Chikwawa and Mwanza.