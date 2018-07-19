Lion scare hits Chitipa

Authorities in Chitipa are hunting for a stray lion which has killed six cows in several villages in the district.

According to Chitipa Police spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka, the lion has been terrorising areas around Senior Chief Kameme and Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

The wild animal is suspected to have escaped from Lwangwa game reserve in Zambia.

“The Lion had been spotted at Malukwa and Sopelera in Kameme where it killed three cows.

“It has been also spotted at Kasisi, Llomba and Lwakwa where three cows had been killed,” he said.

Simwaka added that Police and game officials have been deployed to hunt down the animal.

The police have since warned people in the district to stop moving at night until the situation is normalized.

“This animal is very dangerous, it kills, therefore, people should avoid night errands,” Simwaka said.