Ernest Kakhobwe to undergo trials at Highlands Park

Newly promoted South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side have invited cfirst choice goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe to attend a one month trial.

In a letter addressed to the People’s Team, Highlands Park have requested Bullets to allow the shot-stopper to attend the trials on 4th August.

“We wish to extend an invitation to the following player to attend a one month trial at our club commencing on 04 August 2018, through Malawian Sports Agent Prince Jere.

“During the one month trial period, Highlands Park Football Club will be responsible for all his accommodation, medical, food and beverage costs. Air ticket will be refundable,” reads the statement.

This will be the second Bullets player to receive an invitation from a South African club to attend trials after Miracle Gabeya was also invited to have a one month trial with Black Leopards.

In a related development, Highlands Park have tabled a K7 million offer to Silver Strikers for forward Binwel Katinji who successfully passed his trials last week.

However, the Central Bankers are demanding K13 million from the PSL side.