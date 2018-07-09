Wanderers thump TN Stars as Karonga drop points

Be Forward Wanderers have moved to third on the standings following their 3-1 win over TN Stars in a match played at Balaka Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Isaac Kaliati scored a brace and Alfred Manyozo Junior was also on target to ensure the defending champions grabbed maximum points which have put them closer to league leaders, Silver Strikers.

Laurent Banda found back of the net for the visitors but the goal was not enough to secure vital points which would have sent them into the top six of the top flight table.

Meantime, the Nomads have played 11 matches and are just six points adrift of the table toppers Silver Strikers who have got 27 points and have played one match more than the Lali Lubani side.

Elsewhere, Kamuzu Barracks (KB) survived Karonga United scare as they drew one all in a match played at Kasungu Stadium.

The hosts took the lead through Pilirani Makupe before the rookies’ Sherif Shamama equalized late in the second half for his side to bag a point in their central region tour.

Karonga are returning to the north with a single point as on Saturday they were defeated by Airtel Top 8 champions, Blue Eagles, who had to leave the honeymoon early and concentrate on the league.

Following the draw, KB are ninth on the log with 17 points from 13 matches while Karonga are on position 12 with 13 points and are remaining with just a single game to wrap up the first round.