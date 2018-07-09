Moyale beat Dwangwa

A goal from Gasten Simkonda was enough for Kaning’ina soldiers Moyale Barracks to beat Dwangwa United on Sunday.

Both sides started well but Moyale Barracks missed a lot of chances in the first half.

In the 74th minute, a cross from the right side by Gift Nyando gave Dwangwa United pressure and the ball fell to Simkonda who hit it into the net with his right foot beating Dwangwa goalkeeper Emmanuel Yassin.

The goalkeeper had come in as a substitute after Carlington Misomali sustained an injury in the 67th minute.

After the match, Moyale Coach Charles Kamanga thanked his boys for hard work and said his side is aiming for top four.

“Let me first of all thank my boys for the hard work, and we played well today compared to previous games, as I said before we are aiming to finish the league in top four,” Kamanga said.

While team manager for Dwangwa Davie Mwandila blamed the players.

“We didn’t play well today since we started on a slow note, but all in all there is still time as the league is open and we are going to recover,” said Mwandila.

Moyale now have 17 points from 13 games and are on position 8 while Dwangwa are on position 13 from 13 games so far played.