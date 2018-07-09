Mutharika forgets to put arm on the chest

A video of President Peter Mutharika only remembering to place his arm on the chest at the end of the national anthem has been widely shared on social media.

In the video, Mutharika hastily places his arm on the chest as he and the crowd sing the last word of the national anthem.

The gaffe occurred during Independence Day prayers on Friday in Mzuzu. It was one of the recent public mistakes by the President.

Last week, Mutharika told a gathering that his government will extend the Jenda-Edingeni road in Mzimba up to the border with Mozambique yet the district does not have a border with Mozambique.

He said this days after telling delegates to the Democratic Progressive Party convention that “I will let you down”.

“We have a leader who calmly assures us that he will let us down, then right the next day goes to the northern part of our country and promises the people there he will extend the road to Mozambique. I know the Channel Tunnel has given people some ideas, but we need to have the basics first,” said social commentator Onjezani Kenani.