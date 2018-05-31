Chilima Movement not afraid of convention – Kalindo

Member of Chilima Movement Bon Kalindo says the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faction is not afraid of a convention.
Kalindo is part of the group that wants Chilima to be the party’s torchbearer in the 2019 elections.
With President Peter Mutharika insisting that he will represent the party in next year’s elections, Chilima will have to face Mutharika at the DPP convention.
On Wednesday, DPP Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey announced in an official letter that the party will hold its convention in June.
Commenting on the issue, Kalindo said the pro-Chilima DPP members are not afraid of the convention claiming it is what they were waiting for and that’s what they were fighting for.
He continued to say that the Chilima camp is ready to make sure that the vice president is elected DPP president.
Kalindo however claimed that the announcement made by Jeffrey is not official.
He pointed out that Jeffrey is not a member of the DPP National Governing Council (NGC) because she was appointed and not elected hence cannot call for a convention.
“That is something that we cannot believe because its unofficial at the same time. Malawians should now know that no one is holding any position in the DPP because the time that people were supposed to hold positions expired.
“The one to call for convention is number one the president so that members of NGC should meet and secondly the NGC members should call for the convention and not something from Jeffrey who is not even a member of the NGC because she was only appointed,” said Kalindo.
