Apam to hire private investigator to track missing case files

The Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) says it will hire a private investigators to help track missing case files on crimes against its members.

This follows revelation by Member of Parliament for Machinga East Esther Jolobala that two case files on killings and abductions of people with albinism are missing in the eastern region while 15 cases have been suspiciously closed.

Jolobala said this was revealed in an independent follow-up that an international organisation did on how the case files are being handled.

She said since 2014, they have been experiencing cases of kidnapping and killings of people with albinism and over 148 cases have been registered, twenty-two of them are murder cases and no single case has gone through the courts.

But Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Cecelia Chazama, dismissed the allegation saying no case file is missing.

Chazama said there was a case in November about a child who was abducted by his uncle and the case was dealt with in court and the convict is serving 21 years in jail.

According to the President of the Association of Persons with Albinism Overstone Kondowe, the state has withdrawn cases of attacks on people with albinism because of the missing files.

Kondowe said they are planning to hire some private investigators who can help track the missing case files.

He continued to say that their aim is to see all those who took hand in the killing of persons with albinism to be brought to court and face the music.