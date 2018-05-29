Man dies in house fire

A 45 year old man in the commercial city of Blantyre has died today after his grass thatched house caught fire.

Confirming the incident to Malawi24 was Blantyre police publicist Sub Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi who identified the deceased as John Masamba.

According to Nkhwazi, Peter Lucius Matheyo whose house is next to Masamba’s in Sigerege Khola location told police that at around 1:20am of today, people around the location were awakened by fire burning the deceased’s house.

They tried to put out the fierce fire in order to rescue Masamba only to find him severely burnt.

The community members later rushed Masamba to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for treatment where he died upon arrival.

The dead body is being kept at the Central Hospital mortuary pending Postmortem.

Masamba was staying alone in his house and the cause of the fire is yet to be established as police are currently following up on the matter.

John Masamba hailed from Andasani village Traditional Authority (TA), Kuntaja in Blantyre.