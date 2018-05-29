Dan Lu’s marriage on the rocks

The writing might just be on the wall for Malawi’s Afro Pop singer Dan Lu on his marriage to Emmie Kamkweche, Malawi24 has been told.

A source close to the two has told Malawi24 that Dan Lu’s marriage is on the verge of collapse following photos leaked to the public of Lufani masturbating in a video call with another woman.

The source said that Kamkweche, who has a child with Dan Lu, has not taken kindly to the reports of cheating from his hubby and is contemplating a punishment for the ‘Akumva Pain’ singer.

“They are not in good terms and the marriage is shaken,” said the source who also disclosed that the two are not in speaking terms at the moment.

“Emmie feels betrayed and she doesn’t want to have anything to do with Dan at the moment,” the source further added.

Another source close to Kamkweche said that she has gone far to contemplate a separation from Dan Lu.

“She is weighing her options but anything is on the cards now including a separation,” said the source.

Asked if Kamkweche had verified that the photos circulating were not doctored, the source said that there was no doubt that the photos were genuine and the person in the photos was Dan Lu.

After a bitter parting with his first wife, Dan Lu married Kamkweche in a colourful ceremony in September 2016 in Blantyre.