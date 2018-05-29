Provoice talks Barbershop

Having released a song whose title drives people to different meanings, Provoice has finally explained a theme that is deeply entrenched in the art.

The Lilongwe based reggae dancehall artist let out Barbershop on 16th May. With the song still in its preliminary stages of market penetration, a number of people have been wondering as to what the song is all about.

Malawi24 made an effort to find out from Provoice the meaning of his song.

Provoice whose real name is Lameck Mwenebanda said his song is one of those tunes which aims at promoting positive feelings about oneself.

“Barbershop is a feel good song my people. I titled it Barbershop because people feel that they are looking good when they shave,” said Provoice.

He added that the song is the first single off his debut album, Knock it 1966, which will be unleashed in August. Questions are also raining regarding title of the album.

However, the musician says he cannot preempt everything regarding the album at this point let alone assure Malawians of the best collection which features one of the country`s top musicians.

Mwenebanda joins Ghana`s Stone Bwoy and Nigeria`s Patoranking in the Afro-reggae-dancehal­l movement. In this respect, he considers himself an artist who subscribes to that genre of music and not the popular Jamaican type.