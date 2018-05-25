ESCOM workers planning strike

Electricity Supply Corporation Of Malawi (ESCOM) workers are reportedly planning to stage a strike over salary increments.

In the past few weeks, information about the strike has been making rounds on social media.

An ESCOM employee told one of the country’s radio stations that those planning to stage the strike are workers at the power station in Chichiri, Blantyre.

The employee said that they were expecting a salary raise in March this year but the management assured them that they will get an increase this month.

It has however emerged that there are no plans to raise their salaries this month as the process of issuing salaries has already started.

However, ESCOM’s Acting Public Relations Manager George Mituka earlier trashed the reports, claiming that workers were not planning to stage a strike.

The development comes amidst concerns over the long hours of blackouts that are being experienced in the country.