Two girls from same family drown

Two teenagers from the same family have died in Mzimba after drowning in a dam.

The two have been identified as Bettie and Lyness Mvalo. They were both aged 14.

According to reports, the girls on Tuesday went to fetch firewood from a bush and did not return home.

The following morning villagers conducted a search for the missing girls and later in the afternoon they found their clothes near the dam.

This prompted the villagers to search in the water and they found the two already dead.

According to public relations officer for Mzimba Police Peter Botha, the Police visited the scene alongside the medical personnel. After postmortem it was revealed that death was due to suffocation.

This is the third case of drowning in the district in a period of three weeks.

On 6th May, 19-year-old Rabson Gondwe who was a Form 4 student at Kafukule drowned in a dam in an attempt to rescue his brother Fanuel Gondwe aged 16 who drowned in same dam as he was swimming. They both died due to suffocation.

Another incident happened on 12 May when Village Headman Aaron Kamanga aged 73 drowned in Rukuru River after falling from a single pole bridge which he was trying to cross.

The two girls Bettie and Lyness hailed from Muwuso village in T/A Chindi in Mzimba.

Meanwhile police are appealing to the general public to stop swimming in deep or running waters and to avoid crossing bridges which are not worthy to be used.