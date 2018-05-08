DPP paralysing Malawi – Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president who is also leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera has trashed President Peter Mutharika’s State of the National Address and emphasized that ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is the cause of Malawi’s poverty.

Responding to Mutharika’s address in Parliament on Monday, Chak.wera accused Mutharika and his DPP of being agents of Malawi’s lameness.

“Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me put it plainly and bluntly: the cancer hindering the transformation of our nation is the Democratic Progressive Party. Everything else is but a symptom of this dysfunction-promotin­g-paralysis.

“As such, only a fool would believe that the good old pillars in this government can turn a disease into a cure for their own failed leadership, and only a fool would believe that the young soulless agitators in this government can turn a disease into a cure for our failing economy,” Chakwera said.

He added that anyone offering the DPP to Malawians is choosing to remain part of the problem, for there is no place in the country where the symptoms of the party’s failures are not manifest.

“Malawians are not interested in politicians who want to keep in government a party that maintains the status quo. They want leaders whose mission is to get rid of it, and they know that the DPP in its entirety is that status quo,” he said.

Chakwera then criticised the DPP administration of failing to deliver what it promised to Malawians.

“The DPP is a party of untruths. In its manifesto, it promised prosperity for all, but is only delivering prosperity to a select few; promising justice for all, but creating a state where Chasowa and Njaunju’s murders remain unsolved; promising security for all, but failing to even provide security for its own Parliamentarians and its own President during the State of the Nation Address.” Chakwera said.

He further claimed that DPP promised to “make the country the food basket of the region” only to reverse its own policy by banning the export of farmers’ crops.

“So I ask you, Honorable Members, is Malawi the region’s food basket today? It is not true.

“The DPP promised to introduce health insurance for all public servants. I ask you, are all public servants enjoying this benefit today? It is not true,” Chakwera said.