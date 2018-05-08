Its not over yet, Moyale Barracks warn Bullets

Moyale Barracks coach Charles Kamanga has issued a strong warning to Nyasa Big Bullets that the tie between the two teams in the Airtel Top 8 Knockout Cup is far from over.

The Mzuzu based Soldiers managed to hold Bullets at Kalulu Stadium on Sunday in the entire 90 minutes only to concede in the three additional minutes to lose the first leg 1-0 courtesy of a Patrick Phiri’s last minute goal.

However, Kamanga insists that the tie is far from over, warning Bullets that his charges will fight to overturn the deficit.

“Its painful to concede in the dying minutes of the match but that’s football. We tried our level best to hold them and we had our own chances to bury them at their own backyard but we couldn’t score.

“Now that we are a goal down going into the second leg, the tie is far from over because my men will give it all to overturn the deficit in the second leg and our friends must anticipate a difficult game when we host them at our base in Mzuzu,” said Kamanga to reporters soon after the final whistle.

The two teams will face-off for the second leg on 19th May 2018 at Mzuzu Stadium.

This will be the third consecutive meeting between the two teams, having already played each other in a Super League match in which Bullets won 2-0 before Sunday’s first leg encounter.

The winner will progress to the semifinals of the competition.