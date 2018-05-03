Voter registration pushed to next month

In preparation for the coming 2019 Tripartite Elections, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has shifted dates for the commencement of voter registration.

The voter registration exercise was expected to begin on May 25 but has been pushed to next month.

This follows MEC’s National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) which was held on 27th April, 2018 in Lilongwe to share its plans with all electoral stakeholders.

According to MEC Chief Elections Office Sammy Alufandika, prior to this meeting, the Commission met with the board for the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) on 26th April, 2018 to brief it on the same.

Alufandika said during these two meetings, stakeholders raised concerns regarding the timelines set by the Commission that they were too tight to allow for adequate preparations and effective participation of voters.

He added that some of the concerns raised were identification and submission of political party monitors and delayed funding to Civil Society Organizations for the delivery of civic education.

“The Commission consequently held an extraordinary meeting on Monday, 30th April, 2018 to among other things, address the concerns raised during the two meetings.

“The Commission has, therefore, resolved that the date for commencement of voter registration be shifted to 26th June 2018,” said Alufandika.

He added that the change in registration dates has also necessitated a revision of the voter verification phases.

The commission has since encouraged all Malawians who have not registered as citizens to go and register with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) and keep their registration slips safely.

Those who registered have been advised to go and collect their national IDs if they have not yet done so.

During the exercise, the commission will register only those that will have attained 18 years and above by 4th October, 2018 which is the last day of the voter registration exercise.