Burglar gets five years in prison

A 22 year old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing items worth K900,000.

Blantyre police publicist, Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi identified the convict as Blessings Banda.

The court heard through Police prosecutor Justice Manolo of Blantyre Police that on December 16, 2017 at night, Banda who was in the company of 10 other criminals, invaded a house at Baluti in the city.

The thugs first tied up the watchman who was providing security before breaking into the house.

They made away with one plasma TV, HP Laptop computer, HP Printer, one generator, one pressing iron and a Samsung phone, all valued at MK900,000.

The matter was reported to Manase Police Unit.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Banda in April this year who was found with a laptop bag believed to have been stolen at the time of the burglary.

Appearing before the court on Monday, Banda was found guilty on counts of burglary and theft.

In his submissions, Police prosecutor Justice Manolo pleaded with the court to pass a stiff punishment to the accused on grounds that the guard was tied up and the owner of the house was traumatised.

Passing the sentence, First Grade Magistrate Dianna Mangwana sentenced Blessings Banda to five years imprisonment with hard labour for burglary and three years imprisonment with hard labour for theft. The sentences will run concurrently.

Banda hails from Baluti village, Traditional Authority (TA) Nsomba in Blantyre.