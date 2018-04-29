Tionge Munthali is new Miss Malawi

Twenty-four-year-old Tionge Munthali was on Saturday crowned Miss Malawi.

She won the crown at an event held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) last night.

After being announced winner of the Miss Malawi contest, the Mzuzu based beauty queen expressed her delight.

“I am so thankful for this crown, glory to God,” she said.

During the event, Mwabi Mfune was chosen first princess while Chimwemwe Buleya became second princess.

For becoming Miss Malawi, Munthali was given a Nissan Tiida vehicle as the main prize, a laptop and a phone, all valued at K7 million.

Munthali, who is a student at the Malawi Assemblies of God University, takes over from Cecilia Khofi.

One of her major roles as Miss Malawi will be campaigning against population growth.