Female councillors in exchange visit

A non-governmental organization last week organised a tour for female councillors in the Northern Region as one way of encouraging more women to attain political positions in 2019.

Councillors in the Northern Region last week toured wards of their fellow female councillors in an exchange visit.

The tour was organised by Tovwilane organization in Nkhatabay, Rumphi and Mzimba.

Female politicians face various dominant challenges such as discrimination, violence and lack of economic capacity but Tovwirane organization has vowed to improve women’s representation in elected positions come 2019.

Speaking in an interview, women empowerment Project manager at Tovwirane Cecelia Kachali said they organized the tour for female councillors in the 3 districts so that they can appreciate what various female ward councillors do in their respective wards.

“As an organization we aim to increase women’s participation in politics and public administration that’s why we organized such a visit, and that these female councillors should not rely on government funding to conduct various projects but they should emulate what others are doing,” said Kachali.

She advised various communities to make sure that they elect women into various positions.

In her remarks, Councillor for Sanga ward in Nkhatabay South East Beauty Banda advised her fellow female Councillors to show commitment in improving their wards and not to rely on government funds for it is not enough for big projects. She then challenged other female ward councillors not to be frustrated by political parties.

Sanga also hailed the 50-50 campaign Project Tovwirane organization is implementing and she observed that there is need for proper coordination and programming for the campaign to make a difference.

The tour involved different female ward councillors from Nkhatabay, Rumphi, Euthini and Mzimba boma and was organised by Tovwilane organization with funding from Hivos.