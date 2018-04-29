I am not leaving for Chilima – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has declared that he is not voluntarily quitting to pave way for his younger Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Speaking upon his return from the United Kingdom, Mutharika said that he will be contesting at the DPP convention and if he emerges successful then he will be the torch bearer for the DPP.

His remarks have come at a time that there have been calls for him at 80 to pave way for new blood and specifically his Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The calls for Chilima to take over from Mutharika were orchestrated by former first lady who also happens to be an in-law to the President, Callista Mutharika.

The calls were joined by other DPP people including Lewis Ngalande, Parliamentarian Bon Kalindo and other DPP youths.

However, the DPP NEC came out fighting in defence of Mutharika and endorsing him for the 2019 polls.

Putting the matter to a rest, Mutharika told a public rally that he is not relinquishing his post for his Vice President.