Catholic Church issues Pastoral letter; sidesteps Priest’s involvement in albino murders

Just days after the CCAP Nkhoma synod issued a Pastoral letter, the Catholic Church in Malawi has issued their own.

The letter which has been read in all Catholic Parishes in Malawi this morning has, among many things, sought to be the guiding light for the Church faithful as the 2019 polls approach.

The letter has discussed the necessary qualities for the leader whom people should vote for. Such qualities include honesty, God-fearing and one who would not cling to power.

The Church has also lamented the lack of intra-party democracy in Malawian political parties especially at this time that parties will be choosing their representatives in the elections.

However, it has been noted that the Church has stayed quiet on the evil of people murdering Malawians living with albinism.

Earlier this month, a Catholic Priest Father Dr Thomas Muhosha was arrested in connection to the brutal murder of Mcdonald Masambuka, a person living with albinism.

Commenting on the letter, Felix Unyolo said it had addressed pertinent issues.

He however added that the silence on the murder of persons with albinism was worrying.

“Now that the Church is directly involved in the murders, that letter should at least have contained an apology,” said Unyolo.