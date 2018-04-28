JB says she wanted to give Mutharika space

Former President Joyce Banda has said she left Malawi to let President Peter Mutharika govern the country freely.

Speaking after arriving in the country on Saturday, Banda also dismissed claims that she was on a self-imposed exile.

She said former president Bakili Muluzi also went abroad to allow his successor late Bingu wa Mutharika rule the country.

“So I was not in exile, I had work to do and I have written a book on women empowerment after research,” said Banda.

On her political future, Banda said she will first analyse the situation and consult before announcing her next move.

She also revealed that she will address a public rally at Malosa in her home district of Zomba on Sunday.

Banda jetted into the country at 12 noon and was welcomed by People’s Party supporters and other women clad in cloth of the Malawi Congress Party.

Banda left the country in 2014, shortly after losing the 2014 tripartite elections to President Peter Mutharika.

She ruled Malawi for two years but during her time in power, there was massive looting of public funds in a scandal known as cashgate.

Last year police issued a warrant of arrest for Banda and the law enforcers say the warrant is still valid.

But Banda told reporters on Saturday that she is not aware of the warrant of arrest.