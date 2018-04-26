MCP distances itself from demo violence

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has distanced itself from all kinds of violence planned in tomorrow’s demonstrations.

In a statement released by the party, MCP says there are reports showing that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is organising their young people to disrupt the peaceful demonstrations which have been organised by Civil Society Organisations.

According to the statement signed by MCP spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma, the young people will use MCP regalia and wreak havoc during the demonstrations particularly in the major cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

The statement adds that once these mercenaries have been arrested, they will be advised to tell the nation that they were sent by the Malawi Congress Party.

“It is in view of the aforesaid sinister plans that the Malawi Congress Party would like to categorically distance itself from all acts of violence as that is not the spirit and belief of our President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and all members of the Malawi Congress Party,” says the party.

MCP says it will not be party to any act of violence during the planned demos and this is because MCP’s young people and all members are disciplined, mature and patriotic.

Recently, the party through Chakwera asked all Malawians of goodwill to turn out in their numbers and peacefully demonstrate in the designated venues and as planned.