Robert Ng’ambi’s Platinum Stars relegated

Robert Ng’ambi’s Platinum Stars were relegated to the National First Division following a 2-1 defeat to Amazulu on Wednesday.

Dikwena, as Stars popularly known, had a poor start to the season and they failed to recover as they saw their hopes of securing a playoff position in the 16 team list suffer following series of defeats.

Their latest defeat means that Platinum Stars are 9 points away from a playoff position with two games to spare.

The latest result has seen them occupying the 16th position with 21 points from 28 games.

Apart from Ng’ambi, the team has Gerald Phiri Jnr who recently joined them from Bidvest Wits as they tried to save the team from the chop.

Ng’ambi is their top goal scorer with 5 goals.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder joined Dikwena from Black Leopards and has been with the club for the past five seasons.

If he decides to remain with the club, Ng’ambi will return to the NFD league for the second time.

However, reports are indicating that his contract with Stars will be coming to an end at the end of the season.

He is one of the longest serving players at Platinum Stars.