Catholic priests told to practise what they teach

Bishops of the Roman Catholic Church in Malawi have told priests to practise what they teach the Catholic faithful.

This follows allegations against Catholic priest Thomas Muhosha linking him to the killing of a 22-year-old person with albinism, McDonald Masambuka.

In a statement after an emergency meeting on Friday, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has advised priests to teach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and practise the teachings.

“To our Priests, never forget that as spiritual leaders, we have the calling to bring people closer to God. You have to believe what you read in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, teach what you believe, and practice what you teach,” says the statement signed by eight bishops.

In the statement, the bishops have assured people with albinism of protection and support.

They have also expressed shock over the allegations against Muhosha and have condemned the killing of Masambuka.

“The Catholic Church defends the sanctity of life at any point of a person’s life and the killing of albinos is a direct violation of the sanctity of life,” says the statement.

According to the bishops, they will make sure that justice prevails and the rule of law take its course in the case even though a Roman Catholic father is one of the suspects.

“Again, we want to emphasize that we will not be party to any obstruction of justice and we pledge our prayers that there will be justice for all,” reads part of the statement.

The bishops who met and signed the statement are Most Rev. Thomas Luke Msusa, Rt. Rev. Martin Mtumbuka, Most Rev. Tarcizio G. Ziyaye, Rt. Rev. Peter Musikuwa, Rt. Rev. Montfort Stima, Rt. Rev. George Tambala, Rt. Rev. John Ryan and Very Rev. Msgr. John Chithonje.