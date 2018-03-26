MBS to crackdown on substandard phones

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) says it will launch a crackdown on substandard electronic devices in the country.

According to MBS Director General Devlin Chokazinga, for a long time people in the country have been buying substandard electronic items.

He noted that there has been an influx of substandard products such as phones in Malawi which rob consumers of their hard earned income.

Chokazinga however pointed out that the bureau at the moment does not have equipment to test electronic items.

But he said MBS will launch a crackdown on fake electronic items once installation of new equipment is done.

The bureau is installing its testing equipment at its new centre which is under construction in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Chokazinga said installation of the equipment will be done by the end of this year and the machine will begin working once the installation process is finalized.