Kamphulusa shines in Standard Bank ladies golf tourney

Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) Ladies Golf Captain Bose Kamphulusa emerged the winner of standard Bank sponsored ladies golf tournament played over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 26, Kamphulusa had 70 net score while her runner up Sharon marques had a 97 net score. Doreen Kavala with 77 net score came third.

Nearest to the pin and the longest drive prizes went to former BSC ladies golf captain Connie Karuku.

In her remarks Kamphulusa thanked Standard Bank for sponsoring the tournament which attracted 16 ladies and 40 men.

“This is a good turn up considering that there are few ladies who are showing interest to play golf. As lady golfers we feel honored to host Standard Bank for the first time and we believe this is not the end but rather the beginning of our relationship,” said Kamphulusa.

Standard Bank Company Secretary and legal counsel Etness Chanza said the bank was excited to host lady golfers in the month of March which International Women’s Day is commemorated.

“Every year on March 8, we commemorate International Women’s Day and us as Standard Bank we decided to dedicate the whole month of March to woman that is why we thought of coming to Blantyre Sports Club to host this tournament for our ladies,” said Chanza.

The winners walked away with trophies and shopping vouchers