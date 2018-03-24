Demos divide CSOs

Several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have spoken out against the 27 April demonstrations which fellow CSOs have organised to protest against the K4 billion fund.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, the CSOs under the tag concerned citizens said they do not see any reason for the demonstrations since the money will not be used by Parliamentarians but will be allocated to constituencies.

During the briefing, Bright Kampaundi of Forum for National Development (FND) said Parliament is a key player in the budgetary process as it provides scrutiny and oversight on public funds and all forms of accountability hence the issue of K4 billon must be followed through implementation of the rural development projects.

He advised the CSOs that have organised the protests to desist from politicising the K4 billon fund and to stop deliberate misinformation and misrepresentation.

“We are concerned with the grave misrepresentation of the issue that the money will be shared among Members of Parliament who voted against electoral reforms,” he said.

The concerned citizens also opposed calls for Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe and Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa to resign for their roles in initially allocating the money to 86 Members of Parliament.

They observed that the civil society organisations behind the demos and calls are depriving citizens of development.

They then encouraged government to implement the rural development projects under the K4 billion fund in accordance to the constitution and the public finance management act.