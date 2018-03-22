Escom calls for World Earth Hour observance

Ironic enough, not so? That when blackouts are rife already, the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) is ringing calls for Malawians to take part in World Earth Hour which sees users switch off lights every year.

The event is slated for 24th March 2018 from 08:30 to 09:30 pm. It is meant to raise awareness about climate change and the environment.

ESCOM is meanwhile urging Malawians to voluntarily take part in the event. However, this is at a time when extended blackouts have resurfaced in Malawi.

Reactions on ESCOM’s page on Facebook which Malawi24 has followed see Malawians expressing discontent over the call.

Dry spells and continued lowering levels of water in Lake Malawi, have led to reduced electricity generation.

Recently, government purchased state of the art generators whose performance assisted the nation to lights lately but flaws with the machinery as reported by the media lately have led to the blackouts again.

Analysts argued recently that the generators’ purchase was only but a solution that can’t carry the nation forward.