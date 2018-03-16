Mutharika courts investors in energy sector

President Peter Mutharika has invited investors to pump money into the energy sector which is facing challenges in Malawi.

Mutharika said the energy sector has been hindering his vision which is to improve the lives of many Malawians.

Speaking during an audience with Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) leaders in Lilongwe, Mutharika said foreign investors can come in to bail out the country on the challenges being faced.

“We are facing challenges in the energy sector and this is the area that we would invite you,” said Mutharika.

Meanwhile Electricity Generating Company (Egenco) has disclosed that Malawi needs 70 megawatts to supply citizens with power all day.

Last year, Malawians experienced persistent power cuts due to a drop of water levels that affected the generation of power.