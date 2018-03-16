Chichiri generator not working

Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) says one of the newly installed generators is not working hence the return of blackouts.

Public relations officer Moses Gwaza said the blackouts being experienced in many parts are a result of breaking down of one of their generators at Chichiri in Blantyre.

Gwaza further said apart from the technical fault, the dry period which hit some parts of Malawi in the past two weeks led to the blackouts.

“Generally there are two factors and one of them is that we have slightly received not much rainfall the past two weeks but also we had technical problems with one of our generators.

“So that problem has been fixed and things will get back to normal as we proceed,” said Gwaza.

On Wednesday, EGENCO received ten new generators at its Mapanga Substation in Blantyre.

Gwaza assured Malawians that they should not worry about power cuts this year since the diesel generators will beef up power generation.

Malawi power generation woes moved from bad to worse last year with a loss of 20 megawatts (MW) within a week, a situation that prompted a drastic load shedding programme with some parts of the country staying without power over 24 hours.