Two more die of cholera

Cholera deaths are still rising as two more people have died this week, taking the number of deaths to 24.

According to Ministry of Health and Population Spokesperson Joshua Malango, five new cholera cases have been recorded and 20 cholera patients are in treatment camps.

“On 13th March, cholera deaths reached 24. Cumulatively, the total number of cholera cases has reached 764. Five new cases have been reported and 20 patients are in treatment camps,” Malango said.

This is coming at a time when government and international organisations are working hand in hand to fight the disease.

For instance, UNICEF recently used drones in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe to map out the disease prone areas.

Districts heavily hit by the disease are Karonga, Lilongwe, Salima and Dedza.

The cholera outbreak has also hit Rumphi, Dowa, Nkhatabay, Likoma, Nsanje and Mulanje.

The Ministry of Health recently attributed the rise in number of deaths to people’s delay to seek medical help in public hospitals.

There are also concerns over Malawi’s lack of critical national infrastructure to effectively manage waste and the country’s failure to end open defecation.

Recently, Area 18 residents in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe were supplied with sewage contaminated water by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) raising concerns that new cases will be recorded in the area.