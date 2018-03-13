Woman kills baby

Police in Kasungu have arrested a woman for killing a 3-month-old baby.

The 34 year old woman identified as Memory Kanjere killed the child after suspecting the baby’s mother of having a love affair with her boyfriend.

Deputy public relations officer for Kasungu police station Harry Kamwaza said Kanjere was a friend to the child’s mother Madalitso Limbikani and both women are sex workers based at Katenje Trading Centre.

On the day of the incident, Limbikani, the mother of the child, left her daughter in a room and went to a drinking joint to look for clients.

“The suspect went into the room and took the baby to a garden where she inserted a 30 cm stick through the private parts of the baby and then into the mouth of the baby which protruded through the head,” Kamwaza explained.

After she killed the child, the suspect took the dead body and put it in the house of a man near the trading centre in order to frame him.

However, investigations revealed that Kanjere was the one who killed the child and she was arrested.

Postmortem conducted at Santhe Health Centre showed that the child died due to head injuries, internal bleeding and burn wounds.

Memory Kanjere will appear before court soon to answer the charge of murder when police investigations are completed.

She comes from Katenje village, Traditional Authority Santhe in Kasungu district.

The deceased hailed from Longwe village, Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa district.