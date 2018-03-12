Dry Tuesday: no water in Blantyre

The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has announced that there will be no water supply in the city on Tuesday.

According to BWB, the water supplier will shut down Walkers Ferry Pumping Station on Tuesday 13th March 2018, from 6am to 5pm.

The board says the shutdown has been necessitated after Escom had notified the board that there will be an emergency power interruption on this day.

Escom engineers will be replacing a broken high voltage pole that holds both overhead lines that feed the Walkers Ferry.

The shutdown will result in areas experiencing low pressure or no water at all when the works are in progress.

“Blantyre Water Board would like to inform its valued customers that it will shut down Walkers Ferry Pumping Station on Tuesday 13th March 2018, from 6am to 5pm.

“The Board is therefore advising its valued customers to store enough water and use it sparingly as restoration of supply may vary,” BWB said.

Customers have also been requested to close their water taps during this period as supply may be restored earlier than expected after the works are completed.