FAM blamed for delay in release of Super League fixtures

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has blamed Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for the league’s delay to release opening fixtures for the TNM Super League 2018 season.

Sulom Treasurer Tiya Somba Banda told Malawi’ state broadcaster MBC that the delay in releasing the fixtures had something to do with the late release of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) 2018 calendar of events.

“We have done our part and what we are waiting for is to hear from the FA regarding the calendar of events because we cannot just release the fixtures without looking into national team engagements as well as continental fixtures and once we have an insight of the football calendar, we will be able to release the opening fixtures and this will also help the teams to prepare well for the upcoming season,” he was quoted by the MBC.

The new season kicks off on 15th April, a week after an Annual General Meeting (AGM) which the body will hold.