Felix Jumbe joins DPP

Member of Parliament for Salima Central Felix Jumbe has joined Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and has expressed his wish to contest as a DPP candidate in Salima North.

Jumbe announced on Tuesday that he has dumped the Lazarus Chakwera led MCP because the party was treating him badly.

“It is no longer a secret, I have obliged to the wishes of people of Salima North that I should serve them for the first time under DPP succumbing to the ill-treatment I have had in MCP under Chakwera. I need a rest,” he wrote on Facebook.

When one of the commenters on the post challenged that Jumbe did not consult people in Salima North before making his decision, the legislator responded by saying that people in the constituency are his relatives.

“Go on the ground and come back. It’s not ordinary people they are my relations most of them uncles, cousins and what have you. These people have been MCP and myself too. Chipongwe (ill-treatment) from the rude Chakwera Team has changed them,” he said.

Jumbe was fired from MCP in 2016 after he was accused of creating divisions within the party. He was also suspected of working with ruling DPP to destabilise the MCP.