Felix-Jumbe

Felix Jumbe joins DPP

Politics

Member of Parliament for Salima Central Felix Jumbe has joined Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and has expressed his wish to contest as a DPP candidate in Salima North.

Jumbe announced on Tuesday that he has dumped the Lazarus Chakwera led MCP because the party was treating him badly.

Felix-Jumbe

Jumbe: has joined DPP

“It is no longer a secret, I have obliged to the wishes of people of Salima North that I should serve them for the first time under DPP succumbing to the ill-treatment I have had in MCP under Chakwera. I need a rest,” he wrote on Facebook.

When one of the commenters on the post challenged that Jumbe did not consult people in Salima North before making his decision, the legislator responded by saying that people in the constituency are his relatives.

“Go on the ground and come back. It’s not ordinary people they are my relations most of them uncles, cousins and what have you. These people have been MCP and myself too. Chipongwe (ill-treatment) from the rude Chakwera Team has changed them,” he said.

Jumbe was fired from MCP in 2016 after he was accused of creating divisions within the party. He was also suspected of working with ruling DPP to destabilise the MCP.

94 Comments

  2. Anonymous on

    Jumbe follows money to DPP, the core reason for his stubbornness in MCP was go to DPP in search of money not that the ideologies of MCP are bad compared to DPP. And all politicians should know that the period of ignorance is over where people were being turned here and there

    Reply
  5. Luka on

    This man has never been MCP ever since he lost election at the MCP convention. He has worked tooth and nail day and night to make Chakwera fall. He did not even campaign for Chakwera. This man has been so bitter for the 4 years with the loss at the convention. For a MCP they say the “wood we wanted to chop has fallen down at its own well thereby saving us labor”

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on

    Welcome to the mighty DPP Hon Jumbe mupumeko umoyo wina sopano,we’re waiting for Kabwila,Kaliwo and the big fish himself Rt Hon Msowoya VIVA #DPP.

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on

    As days comes closer we will see many joining our loved party, walm welcome Mr Jumbe(matsamba akamapululuka manyazi amagwira mtengo) good choice DPP bomaah!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on

      Kumeneko tudziwa kuti ndi anu ife atikwana koma alemphera kuwonga MCP yakwanitsa 5 kwa 1ndiye muyembekezere achina kaliwo kabwira msowoya tikudziwa kuti anu.

      Reply
  14. Anonymous on

    APM is too old..he is 81 yrs….is very shamefull to to give this Gogo another 5 yrs While he have failed us the last 4yrs. .Malawi is a developing nation. ..So how can we develop yet we have a OLD President who is stealing our tax togather with other mkhalambazi (Goodwell Gondwe)…..how chan those khalambazi understand the current life….we have to rmind them that this is 21st century. ………youth thumb up….. don’t let these Old people to harass us in OUR TIME…….THEY MUST GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

    Reply
    • Anonymous on

      Age isn’t matter,Good leadership it’s not about age.It takes thouthfulness,high integrity,intelligence and 3rd eye to be good leader so it is wrong to comment that APM cannot bear sweetfruits take a look for the 1st time Mtengo wa mafuta wakhala usakukwela kwa chaka ndimiyenz isanu sign of good economy.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on

      do you think economy is in gud terms??? we still have no stable economy things is worse in ghetto ….electricity is not stable. ….so how can be economy be stable……APM have no any leadership skills. APM is shame to MALAWI…..he don’t even know where he is taking us

      Reply
  15. Anonymous on

    Nkholokolo zayamba kuoneka,timadziwa kuti Jumbe akutumidwa ndipo sanali wa MCP, zosadabwitsa anachotsedwa anachotsedwa, yendani bwino baba,mwina chipani chathu chiyende bwino

    Reply
  16. Anonymous on

    Good riddaance Mkholokolo imodzi yapita thanx heaven … But it seems Mr Jumbe has just imposed himself to be MP for Salima North,,, what will happen to Mr NATHAN CHIMBETETE who stood on DPP ticket in 2014 elections????

    Reply
  18. Anonymous on

    Dont 4get This Guy Is From Salima Where MCP has a big following. WARNING: play your cards very wel MCP or else this wil lead to your disaster coz i see the likes of Kabwira from the same area Following suit

    Reply
    • Anonymous on

      Thats your opinion Mr Juma. What u should know is your party is losing key members and people who are defecting from your party have the big influence in the society.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on

      Ameneyu basi kunyumba yamalamulo walasi sadzakuwonaso mwina apite ku Thyolo kapena ku mulanje azake awa agwengwe mbuyo mwalendo abwerera kunyumba yamalamulo amuse ntaba

      Reply
  19. Crement on

    Yandani bwino mudzatipeza MCP simatha ,yakhala lkutsutsa zaka zocholuka koma ilipobe.Azanu akatelo pochoka koma anabwerelanso pano ndi aMp.Ndiye pochoka azanu azeru sanena chifukwa pobwelela zimachitsa manyazi.

    Reply
  20. Anonymous on

    Kkkkkkk apa sitikuona chodabwitsa ndipo kwa Amene angadabwe ndiye kuti sali Malawi muno, koma chomwe chimandisangalatsa ndichakuti mukabwebweta bweta mumapita kwa Amene anakutumaniwo ndiye ubwino wake. Tele yapa zakhaka bwino zedi kuti mwapita kwanu, mutha ndithu nonse Amene mumatumidwanu mumulondola bwana wanuyo. Anthu osakhazikika muchipani simukufunikanso dyela Basi. Ma 40 Mita Amene mwapatsidwayo mwafuna muwalondole, anthu kukamidzi akuvutika inu kungofuna kukhutitsa mimba zanu zokha Basi. Atsalanso ena mupitanso ndipo teloni ubwino wake munachotsedwa kale mundanda Wa chipani cha MCP. Palibenso kukututumukani.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on

      Oipa athawa yekha and diehard wa MCP amakhazikika pamodzi,,,osati uku walowa and uku wapita ,akause ndi mtendere Ku DPP bambo Jumbe,,,,amufunse Gwengwe kadali ka hot cake pomwe ankaluza 2014,,,ndiye aziona next year,kkkk

      Reply
  23. Anonymous on

    Ndiye azijati chiyani pa campaign pakuti kalero anali otukwana dpp kuti ndi mbava kero adzikawauza anthu kuti ndaona ndibwino ndikhale ndi mbava zizanga kuti tibeleke umbava kathithi Jumbe hv nothing to to share in this country

    Reply
  26. Anonymous on

    Thank u jumbe fr ur wise decision u a welcome feel at hom….msowoya n kabwira u a also welcome at any tym ….,muchisiye chokha chokonda ndalamacho ch chakwera

    Reply
    • Anonymous on

      Ndugwilizana nanu akulu, ndipo zomati abale awo ngandalama mmm ayi kuletsa, ndiye anthu ena samamuona Kaye munthu kuti ndindani. Koma apite ndipo akafike anthu adyela awa. Anadziwa kuti kumene kuja sangakawine ndichifukwa chake adakaimila kumunda kwakeko

      Reply
  30. Anonymous on

    Koma wina anakati wapita Ku MCP ndiyetu kunakhala kuomba m’manjatu.Musiyeni spite ambiri apitaso,koma choti mudziwe aliso ndi anthu omukondaso capita nawoso kumeneko mayi ine. Politics game of numbers. 50+1

    Reply
  34. Anonymous on

    Koma komwe iyeyu akuchokela ku salima north ameneyutu akunama sangapambane zisankho ngakhale zitavuta makaa kuli munthu wapheee wadongosolo Mr kamphatengo Yona amene kugonja sali kukudziwa kuyambila kale kaaaaale ndiye awa mmmmm mwina kwawo konko kwa Imani

    Reply
  39. Sekerani Sikalioti on

    Anthu oipa ngati amenewa azipita basi. Sitikuwafunaso kuchipani chathu. Tava zoti anali phungu ku Salima Central pano akuti akaimira ku Salima North. Akuthawako chiyani ku Salima Central. Choti adziwe ndichakuti aliyese amene wachoka ku MCP salowaso mu parliament. Jumbe sudzawinaso

    Reply
  41. Anonymous on

    Kkkkkkk mbalame ikathawa mwati mmm olo nkanakupha ngati nkanakutola? Kunyunya msuzi iwe. Lero Felex jumbe. Mwayambapo. Chisiru. Kagwere uko. Sitimakufuna ku mcp. Bvuto mulinalo a mcp ndi limeneli. Simufuna munthu wa masomphenya ai okonda ziko lake koma onyonza boma ndie eeeeee ma coments mpaka kuzaza mu 4n mpaka battry low kkkkk. Jumbe waipa chifukwa walowa dpp?? Mulira muona. Ndale simukudzidziwa inu. Koma bzy kusokosa basi
    Chitini chopanda kanthu phokoso kwambiri. Samalani ndale si masanje muzakuwa 2019 ndipo muzakhala ngati mukulota koma zili zeni zeni. Dpp sikugawa kamba. Ndale zao ndi za pansi zilibe phokoso. Ndale za xool. Neba haulira? Neba haumwa tameki? Neba hauthawa? Neba huwihawa? Tie sizinati dikilirabe mpomwe uziziwe ndale kut nchani?? FELEX WALANDILIDWA. KHAZIKIKA
    awa anazolowera kulongolola awa

    Reply
  45. Anonymous on

    But Malawian politics sometimes s a joke coz how can someone just came in and hv an automatic entrance to represent the party in the forthcoming elections n remember this person just recently was opposing the party again n what about the pple who hv been there already feel about this move?Do our political parties hv their own constitution?Wake up pliz how can you trust him at this time around n he can tear the party from within coz u hv fastrack him to the top

    Reply
  54. Anonymous on

    Nobody knows where, when & how he or she will die. Don’t mock him you don’t know what the devil is preparing for him. Let’s be spectators kkkkkkkkkk

    Reply

