Malawi opposition is full of thieves-in-waiting – Analyst

A social commentator has branded the opposition as thieves who are waiting for their turn to steal public funds.

The analyst Onjezani Kenani suggested in a Facebook post on Tuesday that opposition politicians are no different from those in government when it comes to plundering.

He was reacting to reports that the opposition legislators have made a U-turn on their demands for Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe to resign and for the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate him for illegally allocating K3.4 billion to be shared among 86 constituencies.

The opposition Members of Parliament changed their tune after Gondwe agreed to distribute the K3.4 billion to all constituencies, meaning each MP will receive K22 million to implement projects of their choice.

Kenani said by changing their stance, the opposition MPs have shown that their aim is also to enrich themselves.

“As it is, we are being swindled by everyone. Both the government and the opposition are wolves in sheepskin, ready and eager to swindle Malawians at any opportunity,” he said.

He added that government should have used the money to build schools or hospitals rather than distributing it to the legislators to play with.

Meanwhile, Malawians on social media have called for the resignation of all MPs and the immediate dissolution of Parliament saying no one is representing the people.