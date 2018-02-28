DPP rebuffs Chaponda again

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has distanced itself from former minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda’s claim that part of the money found at his house was for the party.

DPP through state witness, Malawi minister of communications Nicholas Dausi, denied keeping money at Chaponda’s house.

Dausi also told the court on Tuesday afternoon that he was not sent to collect money for the party from Chaponda.

According to Dausi, Chaponda might have been in a confused state when he made that claim after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) paraded him.

The communications minister added that Chaponda who is DPP vice president was not given the role of keeping any money belonging to the party.

The state has since described Dausi’s testimony as a milestone in the case as it showed that the former agriculture minister lied to the ACB.

Chaponda is reported to have been found with money amounting to over K120 million at his house in Area 43 in Malawi’s capital city Lilongwe.