MLS gets new leaders

Associate professor of law at Chancellor College Mwiza Nkhata has been elected new president of the Malawi Law Society (MLS).

Nkhata took over the position during elections that were held at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

He won the seat after amassing 77 votes while the other contenders Gift Nankhuni and Edwin Banda got 40 and zero votes respectively. There were 5 null and void votes.

Nkhata has replaced Khumbo Soko who served one term and did not contest in this year’s elections.

The new president will be deputized by Alfred Majamanda who beat Felister Dossi.

The position of treasure went to Burton Mhango while that of secretary went to Michael Goba Chipeta.

Members of the new MLS Executive Committee are Tadala Chinkwezule, Martha Kaukonde and Chipiliro Chitsonga.