Dausi’s son arrested at Bushiri’s church

Minister of Communications Nicholas Dausi’s 23-year-old son was arrested at an Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in Lilongwe where he caused a scene.
The man, Nicholas Dausi Jnr, was arrested on Friday after he was suspected of wanting to attack a member of ECG at the church which is owned by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.
According to a post circulating on social media, Dausi Jnr and his friends, using a ministry of information vehicle, followed a woman to the church where they caused a scene before being apprehended by church members who were attending a night of prayer service.
The post purportedly written by a church member claimed that the men had a gun.
Providing his version of events on social media, Dausi Jnr said he was going to a club together with his friends and the ECG church member was in front of them.
She then suddenly stopped her car and to avoid hitting her, Dausi Jnr swerved his car off the road.
The group thought she would apologise but the woman didn’t and she left the scene. So they started following her in order to confront her.
When they reached the ECG church, the men noticed that the driver of the car they were following was a woman and they decided to go back.
But a guard at the church pepper sprayed Dausi Jnr after suspecting the men of being criminals. Other church members then attacked the men and apprehended Dausi Jnr.
He was later taken to police where he was released on bail.
kkkk kutha kwa dziko sikumeneku?
As Christian works,just forgive the boy,and kungomupephelela ma demons achoke ,
Musadabwe zasatana zimapita kusatana thawi yathu olakwa tikaponya myala akafa manda ndiomwewo lelo kundende
Hahaha atotiii miyonogamyonoga
Kutengera malamulo pa chilolo abakhala komweko no bail ameneyo akungofuna potchukila ameneyo
just take him to me and i will cut his head with my hands then eat him together with my dogs bcoz i dislike dis fucking behaviour.
what really happen .?
comment rserved
The question is why was he using a Government vehicle? He was on a clubbing mission and this guy was driving a government vehicle? That matter needs to be pursued!
major 1,ingomudyetsan tsogola mwana wagaluo
a Phillip B, a Hope C! mwaonatu! tikamakuuzani kuti mamafia amene adaononga mother MCP! ali ku DPP .Mulungu mwamuonapo apa?Ngati simukumuona simudzamuonanso ndi watsala ndi mzimu woyera kukuchokerani. a Dausi ali ndiulura Mulungu wangoti usanamize anthu anga iwe INE NDINE YEHOVA!
Ichi ndichigawenga chakuba mabank chonde aboma samalani
Kumeneku mkutenga dziko ngati ku chipinda kwa munthu
Aaaaaa choncho nanga nkutani
How do u expect dausis offspring to behave
Dausi son don’t take Malaw on you hand, Malaw is for everyone this is nonsense kufuna kuntchuka
A a a a a ha ha ha is zawonetselato kuti major 1 a.k.a Bushiri ndi wofowokadi ndithu sadathe kulosela bwanji komanso wadalira a police instead of asking Jesus to the job for kkkkkkkkkkkk
Be serious enough with ur reasoning, none on earth can do things like God(Jesus)
ndi CONGRESS IMENEYO????? ADAUSI?
nobody is above the law,,jus because he is Dausi’s spoilt son,he willwalk free..God will surely punish Dphwiphwi,Dausi and the one granting bail to this monster..i rest my case
Whats Bushiri church?
Was using a Ministry of Information vehicle? Is this true? Cops will confirm..
Hahaaa Dausi junior….i tink anasweka kwambiri kkkkk ganja uyuuu
Mbuz Yamwana!!!
amangofuna kutchuka he is not even a god fearing at all
He is so stupid y messing up with a man of God? ??? Ngati bambo ake amutuma akhaula za Church asamalowesemo ndale
Read b4 commenting
Ndawerenga kale don’t bother
LIKE FATHER LIKE SON
Mwana wa watengela ziwanda za Mdala wake”nyasi mmaso”.
Ena amkafunsa kuti Munthu wa mulungu akumayenda ndi ma bodyguard.. what for? I guess this answers it
Gud quastion @Kondwan maxwell Haraba) I even wonder about dat alwayz,is dis all about God or wat? I realy need answr for dat question aswel, what’s those Bodyguard for?
Like father like son…..
Ndiwankhaza ngati bambo ake eti?
Amafuna akabe Miracle money.
Update us.
Kkk alibe mau kk
Chibambo ndi chimbava chinali chokupha pano mwana angatani but using government resources as if he working koma zikoli
Mwaaanaaa
Licence zikugwilizana bwanji
I think the kid must be forgiven if not chaponda must also be arrested
He was using a gov’t car as if he’s a civil servant, having a gun,, chasing a church-goer for no apparent reasons and causing havoc in church, with all these mischievous acts eventually our police will set him free and declare him innocent! One like me would mean rotting in jail with hard labor! God is watching!
Amutuma aboma ameneyo iyaah ….Fire will catch them all
Ok
poti ndimwana wa abwana nkhani singapite patali.Koma ndikanakhala ine opanda mbili nde15yrs in prison
Ulibe nd prfl pic yomwe
Kkkkkkkk et man alibe ndi profile pic yomwe ndie akaleke kukhala zaka kundende? kkkkkkk
Akanangomukhululukira nanga watchalitch amamanga munthu
watengera bambo ake uchifwamba
Life imprisonment its a better solution
forgive him god of major one kkkkkkk
HAHAHA
Children always pays for their parents mistake the same parents pays for their children mistake.
Kumwera za abambo ake
No he has to face law even though his father is a minister but no one is above the law
bushiri is scum mwana wa Dausi yu sanalakwe
Lord should forgive you
kkkkkkk god of major one should forgive him kkkkkkk
Tsabola Sangabeleke Nthochi, ZOYAMWILA.COM
Otchani amakaba ameneyo!!!!!!
hs father wil bak 4 him using bombastic words
Kkkkkkk u man kkkkk
Like kwamktenable of the quantamulesic kkkk mulandu kuthelatu
Kkkk dausi speaks crazy English
Kkkkkkkk
Kkkk The arrest of my son is just a mecurial and malafidy…
Kkkkkkkk You People
Dausi junior kkkkk like father like son
like father like son all sailing in de same boat of thugs
Kkkkkkl
Mkute wa nkhani uwu…
why z t mkute?
This story was allover the social media dzulo from 5am
any one knowing the scene, reply plz.. am on data free mode..
Then go to data mode. You will see it clearly.
ati he went into the church with a gun, and started screaming on top of his voice kuti those pple should stop worshiping bushiri
Very bad .
mwana opusa kwambiri
And if I may correct him no one is worshiping Major One but we worship his God the Miracle working God
Thanks alot guys, koma a Griffin Sulani mudziwe kukhala ndi anthu kkkkkk
very true kanyoza
u worship his God??
Ana amabwana amenewo
so pathetic
LIKE FATHER Like SON.
kkkkk kkkkk watani
Hahaha….you could have just remove the demon which is in him through prayers instead of arresting him, why not live the holy spirit deal with him spiritually instead of fight against him physically!
Good idea God Bless u dia
U a ryt
Kkkkkk
Thats true prayers was the only solution not arrest