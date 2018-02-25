Dausi’s son arrested at Bushiri’s church

Minister of Communications Nicholas Dausi’s 23-year-old son was arrested at an Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in Lilongwe where he caused a scene.

The man, Nicholas Dausi Jnr, was arrested on Friday after he was suspected of wanting to attack a member of ECG at the church which is owned by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

According to a post circulating on social media, Dausi Jnr and his friends, using a ministry of information vehicle, followed a woman to the church where they caused a scene before being apprehended by church members who were attending a night of prayer service.

The post purportedly written by a church member claimed that the men had a gun.

Providing his version of events on social media, Dausi Jnr said he was going to a club together with his friends and the ECG church member was in front of them.

She then suddenly stopped her car and to avoid hitting her, Dausi Jnr swerved his car off the road.

The group thought she would apologise but the woman didn’t and she left the scene. So they started following her in order to confront her.

When they reached the ECG church, the men noticed that the driver of the car they were following was a woman and they decided to go back.

But a guard at the church pepper sprayed Dausi Jnr after suspecting the men of being criminals. Other church members then attacked the men and apprehended Dausi Jnr.

He was later taken to police where he was released on bail.